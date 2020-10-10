Can't connect right now! retry
UK visit: Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to appear before court

Plethora of tabloid reports have been speculating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom for a while now.

A latest report in Bazaar.com , citing a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has revealed the reason behind the delay in their UK visit.

It said the couple delayed their visit due to coronavirus pandemic and now plans to return to England before January 2021.

The report said that the Duchess has to attended a court hearing against a British tabloid in January and she would have to quarantine after her arrival in the UK.

Prince Harry and his wife Markle are currently living in Los Angeles in their multi-million dollar rented house with their son Archie after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

They have also signed a deal with Netflix under which they would make documentaries and work on several other projects.

