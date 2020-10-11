Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Prince Harry’s decision to wed Meghan Markle was unsurprisingly, largely opposed within the British royal family.

And as the prince went against all to tie the knot to the former actor, she was welcomed with the palace with tension and animosity in the air, as revealed by historian Robert Lacey.

In his new book, Battle of Brothers, Lacey laid bare Harry’s ties with William while also adding how someone in the palace ‘hated’ Meghan.

Talking to Sunday Times, Lacey said: “There was personal animosity in the palace towards Meghan — and the feeling is mutual. There was somebody in the palace — and I can’t name them — who hated Meghan. There is no love lost there.”

“The palace expected Harry to marry a nice girl called Annabel or Henrietta and to go and live in the country. They didn’t expect this bombshell,” he went on to say.

“The problem with the Royal Family is that it doesn’t know how to do ‘woke’. Woke is not going to go away. It’s here to stay, and Meghan is the very embodiment of it,” he added. 

