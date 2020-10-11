PM Imran Khan not going anywhere, says Sheikh Rashid ahead of Opposition's rallies

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaking in Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", on October 11, 2020. — Geo News

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that there is no pressure on the government and Prime Minister Imran is not going anywhere, and not in the least due to the Opposition's protest rallies.

He was talking in Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" on Sunday.

He said that the Opposition have "misunderstood" that PM Imran Khan will step down from power just because of their protest rallies.

The federal minister said that the Opposition will hold rallies and only help spread coronavirus in the country, "and there also may be an incident of terrorism".



Rashid warned them that if they try to take the law into their hands, the law "will put its hands on them".

He said that the Opposition may hold rallies as it is their democratic right but the Pakistan People's Party will not go along with them and they will soon lose their support.

The minister further said that all these parties are afraid of PM Imran Khan as he has "no charges of corruption and theft".



He predicted that the PPP lawmakers will not resign from the Sindh Assembly. A mass resignation from assemblies was listed as one of the course of actions by the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement to pressurise the government.



"I am telling the entire nation that the Opposition have a dangerous agenda. This is a global agenda against the stability of the country and they are going to be their facilitators," he said.

Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif will himself be responsible for mistakes he had committed, while admitting that he himself had supported his exit from the country for medical treatment.



The federal minister claimed that people do not hate PM Imran Khan but they complain of price hikes.



He said that all efforts are being made to control inflation and the prime minister "will definitely end it".

"Imran Khan has learnt a lot but most of his ministers are inexperienced," said the federal minister.

"I talked about increasing prices of medicines in the cabinet meeting. I always talk about the poor people," he added.