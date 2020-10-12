Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 12

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Also read: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 10

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency
Buying
Selling
Australian Dollar
116.6119.6
Canadian Dollar
123.1125.6
China Yuan
24.0524.2
Euro
192.1195.1
Japanese Yen
1.561.59
Saudi Riyal
43.3443.85
UAE Dirham
44.444.95
UK Pound Sterling
211.1215.1
US Dollar
163.8164.5

