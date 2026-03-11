UAE tops remittance inflows to Pakistan in February, overtaking Saudi Arabia

A man counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange shop in Peshawar, Pakistan September 12, 2023. — Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates emerged as the largest source of remittances to Pakistan in February, with overseas Pakistanis sending about $696 million, overtaking flows from Saudi Arabia, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia sent about $685.5 million during the same month, placing the kingdom second.

Overall remittances to Pakistan stood at $3.29 billion in February, compared with $3.46 billion in January, but were 5.2% higher year-on-year, the central bank said.

Within the UAE, most remittances were sent from Dubai, which accounted for about $566 million, followed by Abu Dhabi with roughly $102 million and Sharjah with about $12 million.

After the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the largest inflows came from the United Kingdom at $532 million and the United States at about $319 million, while other Gulf countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain together contributed about $317 million.