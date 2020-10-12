Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Many fans of the nineties sitcom Friends would remember that iconic episode where Ross and Rachel played pranks on each other with the help of little Ben.

However, what many may not be aware of is how in the midst of the storyline, Jennifer Aniston too fell prey to a real-life prank by the directors of the sitcom.

In the episode, Ross throws a dummy dressed like him down the stairs to make Rachel think that it is him who suffered a brutal fall.

Rachel’s scream at that particular scene had been quite convincing as Aniston was oblivious about the prank that the directors were playing on her to make sure her natural emotions are captured.

Reports have revealed that this particular technique is quite common amongst directors when they wish to bring about real reactions from their actors. 

More From Entertainment:

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election

Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election
Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption

Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption
Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights
Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

BTS online concert draws global fans

BTS online concert draws global fans
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'
Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop

Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop
Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident

Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident
Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on

Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on
Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Latest

view all