Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse into Lord Howe Island trip with family and friends

Actor Chris Hemsworth shared new pictures as he enjoyed beach day with family and 'Thor' director Taika Waititi at Lord Howe Island on Sunday.

Actor Chris Hemsworth and 'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi reunited during a trip to Lord Howe Island, having fun with family.

The 37-year-old star shared a selfie, featuring himself and Taika Waititi. both the stars appeared with funny faces, while Chris' younger brother Liam smiled in the background.

The 'Thor's star also posted a series of other photos from the trip, including a picture of himself showing off his bulging biceps with older brother Luke on a boat off the coast of the island.

In another picture, he was seen jumping off a jetty and diving into the water with his children and their friends. The actor also shared a photo of himself showing off his washboard abs with a boogie board in hand.

He also shared a PDA-filled snap of himself cuddling up to his wife Elsa Pataky. In another image Chris and his family and friends are seen enjoying a scenic lunch.

Chris captioned the post: 'Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment, but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia.'

He added: '@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time.



