entertainment
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Piers Morgan recently took a swing at Meghan Markle and accused her of her ‘incorrect’ beliefs of being the most trolled person.

During his segment on The Good Morning Britain, the TV show host began by highlighting the ‘real’ most trolled person, explain "Adele was first as she lost weight and all the people who loved her for being fat trolled her!”

He also elaborated upon the plight of the internet and how she was prosecuted for merely losing weight. "If you lose weight and get healthy and get trolled. Gemma Collins was second and Meghan third. She got more trolling than Trump and me."

Morgan later admitted, "I get the most trolls from Meghan Markle fans." After all, "The tone deafness is remarkable. Are you OK in your Santa Barbara mansion?"

For the unversed, Morgan’s slam fest was motivated by Meghan Markle’s past comments about being the most trolled person in the world during their Teenager Therapy podcast.

Her statement read, "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. Now, eight months of that I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby.”

"But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable, that's so big, you can't think of what that feels like, because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

