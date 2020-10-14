Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Balochistan to pay stipends to female students of classes 6-12

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Students can be seen in a happy mood  as they leave school. — Geo.tv/Files

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to give stipends to female students of grades 6-12, Secretary Finance Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said Tuesday.

Baloch said that 110,000 girls are studying in classes 6-12 in the province.

The finance secretary said that female students of class 6th to class 8th will get Rs500 per month, while students of the 10th grade will receive Rs800 and intermediate students will be given Rs1,000 per month.

The provincial secretary of finance said that Rs1.2billion will be spent on these stipends. He said that the scholarship amount will directly be transferred to the students' bank accounts.

Baloch said that the scheme will be implemented on January 1, 2021, after it gets approved by the provincial cabinet, adding that the initiative is aimed at promoting girls' education in Balochistan.

More From Pakistan:

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi surrendered himself, says father

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi surrendered himself, says father
Coronavirus: Authorities suspend Bachat, Car Bazaar, other congregations in Karachi's district central

Coronavirus: Authorities suspend Bachat, Car Bazaar, other congregations in Karachi's district central

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Five more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to surge in coronavirus cases

Five more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to surge in coronavirus cases
Coronavirus rules: Govt bars public gatherings in cities with 6-9% positivity ratio

Coronavirus rules: Govt bars public gatherings in cities with 6-9% positivity ratio
Govt to bring prices down, improve supply of commodities: Shibli Faraz

Govt to bring prices down, improve supply of commodities: Shibli Faraz
Watch: Carrom player's jaw-dropping shots take internet by storm

Watch: Carrom player's jaw-dropping shots take internet by storm
Peshawar Zoo: Female cheetah dies after being injured in a fight

Peshawar Zoo: Female cheetah dies after being injured in a fight
Nasir Khan Jan gets engaged to 'very nice, well-educated partner'

Nasir Khan Jan gets engaged to 'very nice, well-educated partner'
Heatwave in Karachi: A doctor's guide on how to beat the heat

Heatwave in Karachi: A doctor's guide on how to beat the heat
London police asked to look into Nawaz Sharif allegedly violating coronavirus rules

London police asked to look into Nawaz Sharif allegedly violating coronavirus rules
India behind at least 4 high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan; 'We have evidence to the T'

India behind at least 4 high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan; 'We have evidence to the T'

Latest

view all