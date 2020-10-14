Balochistan to pay stipends to female students of classes 6-12

Students can be seen in a happy mood as they leave school. — Geo.tv/Files

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to give stipends to female students of grades 6-12, Secretary Finance Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said Tuesday.

Baloch said that 110,000 girls are studying in classes 6-12 in the province.

The finance secretary said that female students of class 6th to class 8th will get Rs500 per month, while students of the 10th grade will receive Rs800 and intermediate students will be given Rs1,000 per month.

The provincial secretary of finance said that Rs1.2billion will be spent on these stipends. He said that the scholarship amount will directly be transferred to the students' bank accounts.

Baloch said that the scheme will be implemented on January 1, 2021, after it gets approved by the provincial cabinet, adding that the initiative is aimed at promoting girls' education in Balochistan.