PSX: KSE 100 ends day on positive note for first time this week

A trader can be seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. Photo: PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note with the KSE 100 Index seeing gains for the first time this week.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index gained 137 points, or 0.34%, by the close of trading to reach 40,144.

Close to 156.5 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs3.3 billion.

Stocks of 357 companies were traded, of which 244 gained in value, 99 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 24.02 million shares traded. Unity Foods Limited, TRG Pakistan, Power Cement and Azgard Nine Limited closed out as the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 21.5m, 19.6m, 14.5m and 13.6m, respectively.

Hascol share price was up 1.87%, trading at Rs15.77; Unity share price was up 2.04%, trading at Rs17.01; TRG share price was up 2.56%, trading at Rs47.60; Power Cement share price was up 1.50%, trading at Rs9.45; while Azgard Nine share price was up 7.39%, trading at Rs19.77.

The index reached its high as soon as the market opened with the market reaching 40,183 points between 9:30 to 10:00am. After that the market saw some selling pressure and reached its lowest point, 39,845 points, at 2:10pm before recovering and ending the day just over the 40,000 mark.