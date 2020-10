The rate of 22k gold also fell to Rs106,425 at the opening on Thursday. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs116,100 at the opening of trading on Thursday, with the price of the precious metal dropping by Rs400 at the close of trading a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold is Rs99,537 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grammes of 22k gold is being traded at Rs91,242.