Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ Netflix documentary in her latest speech

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ Netflix in social media ‘drug’ infestation speech

Meghan Markle’s 15-minute speech during her virtual conference has recently been receiving criticism from viewers due to its allegedly high amounts of plagiarism.

Many social media users point out how Meghan’s comments about social media and its drug like pull in her £1,342 conference are eerily similar to the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma.

Given the steep price tag and general disdain among many towards the royal, the internet left no stone unturned making sure the Duchess was aware of her shortcoming.

The statement in question which got many riled up included, "There are very few things in the world where you call the person who's engaging with it a 'user'. People who are addicted to drugs and people on social media."

In comparison, in The Social Dilemma, statistician Edward Tufte was quoted saying, "There are only two industries that call their customers "users": illegal drugs and software."

The main reason netizens became enraged was that they believe Meghan Markle clearly ‘ripped off’ The Social Dilemma, yet possessed the gall to say that she hadn’t been on social media for over four years.

One social media user explained the social qualm behind Meghan’s comments, claiming, "Omg, so Meghan paid to speak again for Fortune and ripped off the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma theory about social media users being like drug addicts and had the cheek to say she hasn't been on it [social media] for four years?”

Another pointed out, "Meghan has plagiarized her quotes from The Social Dilemma. Someone clearly watched The Social Dilemma recently.."



