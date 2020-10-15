Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

Veteran PPP leader Rashid Rabbani. — Photo courtesy Facebook/Rashid Hussain Rabbani

Veteran PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passed away in Karachi on Thursday after an undisclosed illness, his family confirmed.



Rabbani had been hospitalised at a private facility in the city for many days and had been on a ventilator.



An old guard of the PPP, he was most recently serving as Chief Minister SIndh Murad Ali Shah's special assistant. He was also the Sindh chapter's vice president.



Soon after news of his death broke, condolences began to pour in.

'Unforgettable sacrifices for democracy' — Asif Ali Zardari



PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also extended his condolences over Rabbani's passing, saying that he was a huge asset to the party.

"His sacrifices for the party and for democracy are unforgettable," Zardari said.

The PPP c-chairman said Rabbani's death has saddened the entire party.

'One of Benazir's few close associates' — Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Rabbani's demise and extended his condolences to the entire family, saying that he was one of the few who could be counted among late Benazir Bhutto's closest associates.

"His services to democracy shall always be remembered," Shah said.

'A true soldier' — Nisar Khoro



PPP Sindh president Nisar Khoro said he is profoundly sad over his colleague's death. "Rashid Rabbani was a true soldier of the party's struggle. We are all deeply saddened over his death," he said.

He paid tribute to the man who was Bhutto's close confidante and a true supporter of Bilawal.

Khoro said the entire party shares in the sorrow of the family.

'Devastated' — Sherry Rehman

Senior party leader Sherry Rehman said she was "devastated" to hear of Rabbani's passing and remembered him as a colleague, comrade, and friend.



"He was so much to so many of us in Karachi. Old guard PPP, always full of enthusiasm, always ready for activism. Can't imagine any activity in Karachi without him!" she wrote.

'End of a glorious chapter in Pakistan's politics' — Murtaza Wahab



Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government's spokesperson, also expressed sorrow over his demise and said that his death has ended a glorious chapter of politics in Pakistan.

He recalled him as always being very warm, affectionate and people-friendly and said his numerous services to democracy in Pakistan will always be remembered.

'Seasoned politician' — Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also extended his condolences to the family over Rabbani's death. "The deceased was a seasoned politician. I pray that his ranks be raised in heaven," Ismail said.



3-day mourning announced



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a three-day mourning period over the sad demise of the senior party leader.

According to a statement by the Bilawal House Media Cell, the October 18 public meeting due to be held in Karachi will be held in his memory along with the shuhda-e-Karsaz.

Funeral prayers tonight at 10:30pm

PPP member and Sindh education minister, Saeed Ghani, said that funeral prayers for Rabbani will be held tonight at 10:30pm at Umar Sharif park in Clifton Block 2.







