Thursday Oct 15 2020
Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Piers Morgan is no stranger in regards to his disdain for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and with her most recent public appearance having concluded, the TV show host has some candid opinions regarding the royal’s recent interview and he is not afraid to be vocal over it.

During his interview with Express UK, the host admitted, “If they want to be truly free and independent they have got to drop their titles. It seems to me they want to have their royal cake and eat it.”

“They want to have all the commercial buyer power of being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex without any need to do any of the dirty little jobs on a wet Wednesday in Stoke when they have to visit an old people's home or something. And I think that’s not on their agenda.”

“They want to be in Hollywood drinking tea with George Clooney so I think you can’t have it all. If you want to go off and be celebrities like the Kardashians then drop the royal titles.”

Morgan has not isolated his comments to local news and social media either, in his new book Wake Up he urged the royal family to not only strip the duo of their royal titles but also kick them out into civilian life.

The extract from his book reads, “I would unceremoniously strip these deluded clowns of all their titles with immediate effect and despatch them back into civilian life. Nobody tells the Queen what to do.”

