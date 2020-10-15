Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: During an inspection visit to the model Panahgah at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan broke bread with residents of the shelter home on Thursday.

In the video, the prime minister can be seen tucking away his face mask inside the pocket of his kurta before he sits down at a table to have food with the Panahgah's residents.

Prime Minister Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor at an Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Twitter

As the prime minister kept interacting with the residents at his table, a plate filled with gravy was brought to the table and placed in front of him as he kept on talking to the Panahgah residents.

PM Imran Khan talks to residents of the Panahgah at his table while eating. Photo: PTV screengrab

The prime minister then broke bread with the Panahgah residents when roti was brought to the table.

PM Imran Khan speaks to Panahgah residents while inspecting the facility. Photo: PTV screengrab
The outside view of the G-9 Peshawar Mor Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


An attendant sits inside the Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


People pray inside a small mosque at the Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


A few attendants rest on bunker beds at the Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


The cafeteria of the Panahgah where a few residents sit idle. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


Washrooms inside the Islamabad G-9 Peshawar Mor Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


The outside view of the G-9 Peshawar Mor Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter


Where residents can have their clothes washed. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter

During his visit, PM Imran inquired about facilities being provided to the poor at the shelter homes. He also visited kitchen of the Panahgah to inspect quality of services being provided to its residents.

