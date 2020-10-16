Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears

With Britney Spears butting heads against her father Jamie Spears, in her conservatorship hearing. A leading daily reports that the singer has amassed a small win and has been granted permission to extend her legal team.

Jamie apposed Britney’s initial petition under the guise of it incurring “extra costs” for more lawyers, the ‘voluntary’ aspect of her conservatorship “strongly opposed” the dictator-like actions of her father in acting as the sole conservator.



According to a report, Britney’s lawyer wrote to Variety, “Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate to be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible.”

The publication also pointed out that Britney’s temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery will be coming on as a permanent member and “strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve.”