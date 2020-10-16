Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber addresses the reality of growing up within Hollywood's fold

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Justin Bieber addresses the reality of growing up within Hollywood's fold

With his music video alongside Benny Blanco dropping, Justin Bieber gave fans a sneak peek into the life of a child star.

The Lonely singer curated this music video to showcase the life of a child star and its bitter realities.

The younger version of Justin Bieber is played by Room actor Jacob Tremblay, who sits alone in a room backstage. The video goes on to showcase the child star being ushered to the stage but the venue ends up being completely empty.

The entire ballad focuses on this image and outlines the perceptions, criticisms and even fears that Bieber himself had gone through before he was able to create a name for himself.

The singer also touched upon the loneliness that comes with the turf and expressed his utter isolation with the lyrics, “What if you had it all, but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me/’Cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening/And that’s just fucking lonely/I’m so lonely.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’
Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak looks dashing in new photo

Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak looks dashing in new photo
Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly
Piers Morgan slams Queen Elizabeth for going mask-less: ‘It was not a smart move’

Piers Morgan slams Queen Elizabeth for going mask-less: ‘It was not a smart move’
Demi Lovato’s anxiety ‘comes back in waves’ amid quarantine

Demi Lovato’s anxiety ‘comes back in waves’ amid quarantine
Meghan Markle dubbed the mastermind threatening Prince Harry’s UK trip

Meghan Markle dubbed the mastermind threatening Prince Harry’s UK trip
Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears
Cardi B is back together with Offset after wild Vegas birthday bash

Cardi B is back together with Offset after wild Vegas birthday bash
Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’

Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’
Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child

Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child
Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Latest

view all