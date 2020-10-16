Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen' Elizabeth's secret letters were released against her wishes, says Australian historian

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's secret correspondence with her private secretary and the Governor General for Australia Sir John Kerr ahead of political turmoil in the country was released under a court order.

The communication took place in the period leading up to the Dismissal, an event which saw Sir John dismiss the then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in 1975 after he failed to get his budget passed.

Sir John's move to remove the prime minister has been called into question by the general public, with people expressing their desire to know what extent the British royal family was  involved.

Historian Jenny Hocking, who played an important role in the legal battle to have the secret "Palace Letters" released, has discussed the matter in a conversation with Express.co.uk.

"The letters between the Queen, her private secretary Sir Martin Chateris and Sir John Kerr were deemed personal letters and, despite being kept in archives in Canberra, were not available for the public to read," the publication reported.

Hocking told the media outlet  that this was the first time any of the Commonwealth nations have been successful in specifically overturned the “convention of royal secrecy” and the first time the letters of a reigning monarch have been released against their wishes.

Hocking said it became evident in the court that the British monarch  did not want the letters to be released. 


More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'
Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'

Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'
'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphey discusses his musical past

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphey discusses his musical past

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move
Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him

Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him
Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’

Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’
Prince William, Harry’s rift began after they ‘betrayed’ the Queen with Megxit

Prince William, Harry’s rift began after they ‘betrayed’ the Queen with Megxit
Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’
Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak looks dashing in new photo

Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak looks dashing in new photo

Latest

view all