Saturday Oct 17 2020
Jennifer Lopez candidly dishes on her fears as a performer in the Hollywood grind

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Jennifer Lopez candidly dishes on her fears as a performer in the Hollywood grind

Hollywood’s trailblazing icon Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about her past as a performer and admitted to having resounding fears surrounding the status of her career, especially during periods of inactivity.

During an interview with Billboard right alongside Maluma, Lopez touched upon her fears and admitted, “Being home and being with the kids [12-year-old twins Emme and Max] was really a special time. We got to do things we never do.”

She added, “One of the fears of artists who perform is, ‘If I stop, it’s going to go away’. And it doesn’t. You need to have a little bit more faith in yourself and know that when you’re ready to put out the next album, even if it takes two years, it’s OK.”

The Grammy award-winning singer also concluded by imparting an invaluable life lesson that she has learned to apply in her own life, “You have to take time for things that matter: your kids, your family.”

Meghan Markle, Harry’s $14 million Los Angeles home listed for rent at $700 per hour

Kunal Nayyar touches on Big Bang Theory’s original plot for Rajesh Koothrappali

Princess Beatrice on wearing the Queen’s gown at her wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘left behind’ by other royal members

Ellen DeGeneres staged crew members in the audience to ‘avoid’ her fans

Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photos as he flaunts her adventurous side

Brad Pitt to fight Angelina Jolie for the right to bring kids over for holidays

Prince Harry won’t be able to join Queen for Remembrance Sunday service as he is ‘no longer a working royal’

Saboor Ali reveals Sajal Ali 'stole' plenty of her clothes

Meghan Markle pays subtle tribute to Princess Diana during recent photo-op

Reese Witherspoon votes on behalf of all women deprived of their right to suffrage

Chrissy Teigen says she is 'doing okay' after devastating miscarriage

