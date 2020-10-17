Jennifer Lopez candidly dishes on her fears as a performer in the Hollywood grind

Hollywood’s trailblazing icon Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about her past as a performer and admitted to having resounding fears surrounding the status of her career, especially during periods of inactivity.

During an interview with Billboard right alongside Maluma, Lopez touched upon her fears and admitted, “Being home and being with the kids [12-year-old twins Emme and Max] was really a special time. We got to do things we never do.”

She added, “One of the fears of artists who perform is, ‘If I stop, it’s going to go away’. And it doesn’t. You need to have a little bit more faith in yourself and know that when you’re ready to put out the next album, even if it takes two years, it’s OK.”

The Grammy award-winning singer also concluded by imparting an invaluable life lesson that she has learned to apply in her own life, “You have to take time for things that matter: your kids, your family.”