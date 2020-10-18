Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal

Princess Diana reminds people how leading life as a royal is not a bed of roses

Princess Diana fell into a deep abyss of pain and suffering after she officially became a part of the British royal family. 

lt extremely suffocated while trying to adjust in the royal family and thought it left deep repercussions on her mental health for years to come.

Most people think being part of the royal family is just fancy dinners and exotic experiences, however they forget that leading life as a royal is not a bed of roses.

Princess Diana described the feeling as being a bride 24/7.

This was revealed by royal author Bryan Kozlowski in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, which really went into depth about all of the pros and cons of being a Princess.

"[Royal life] is a bit like, as Princess Diana later described, always having to turn up on time for a wedding 'every day of your life—as the bride,'" Kozlowski writes.

You might think that this feeling applies to all royals, but it’s also known that her Majesty the Queen of England, Scotland and Wales, Queen Elizabeth ll, actually enjoys this lifestyle and even finds strength in it, as revealed by biographer Carolly Erickson.

