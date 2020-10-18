Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo can't get enough of one another

Katie Holmes is not shying away from the fact that she is totally in awe of her new flame Emilio Vitolo.

The actress is totally smitten by her beau and can be herself around him.

As revealed by a source, "They adore each other and can't get enough of one another."

Another one added, "In the past it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners' lifestyle. But with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself."

About their very public outings, the source revealed that the duo couldn't care less about what might people think.

"This is the real Katie and she's playing by her own rules now," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They're so happy."

Vitolo runs his family restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, a favourite Soho spot, and he spends much of his time there with Holmes.

"Katie is like a teenager in love right now—he makes her giddy!," a source told ET back in September.