Influential Lahore man arrested for harassing Karachi female cop

The first female SHO to be appointed in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood had leveled harassment allegations against her seniors without naming anyone. (Representational image). Photo: The News/File

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked a man for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a female police officer, The News reported on Sunday.

According to details from the FIA spokesperson, the suspect Naeem, alias Kalu, was arrested on a harassment complaint of a female police officer in Karachi.



The spokesperson revealed that officials had also recovered illegal material from the suspect's possession. He disclosed that the suspect is an influential person in Lahore.



FIA officials had arrested him when the suspect had arrived in Karachi to get bail in a case registered against him at the Cybercrime Wing of the agency.

The alleged accused was found involved in blackmailing and harassing the female police officer in Karachi for the past few months and was also allegedly threatening her and demanding money from her.