Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Influential Lahore man arrested for harassing Karachi female cop

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

The first female SHO to be appointed in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood had leveled harassment allegations against her seniors without naming anyone. (Representational image). Photo: The News/File

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked a man for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a female police officer, The News reported on Sunday.

According to details from the FIA spokesperson, the suspect Naeem, alias Kalu, was arrested on a harassment complaint of a female police officer in Karachi.

The spokesperson revealed that officials had also recovered illegal material from the suspect's possession. He disclosed that the suspect is an influential person in Lahore.

FIA officials had arrested him when the suspect had arrived in Karachi to get bail in a case registered against him at the Cybercrime Wing of the agency.

The alleged accused was found involved in blackmailing and harassing the female police officer in Karachi for the past few months and was also allegedly threatening her and demanding money from her.

More From Pakistan:

Govt announces date of commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Govt announces date of commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal
Coronavirus reinfection cases occurring in Sindh, warns Dr Azra Pechuho

Coronavirus reinfection cases occurring in Sindh, warns Dr Azra Pechuho
PDM Karachi jalsa: Opposition gears up for second power show in three days

PDM Karachi jalsa: Opposition gears up for second power show in three days
‘Impressive victory’: PM Imran Khan congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern

‘Impressive victory’: PM Imran Khan congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern
Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today

Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today
FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan

FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan
Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30
Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat

Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat
TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan

TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention

PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention
Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office
PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz

PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz

Latest

view all