Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich

Sunday Oct 18 2020
Sunday Oct 18, 2020

A few days after American Idol star Sonika Vaid and Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich were spotted together, the singer spoke out about her relationship with Max.

Only three weeks after his messy split with Demi Lovato, Max was recently seen spending time with Sonika.

Later, he shared a photo with Sonika Vaid on his Instagram handle. In the dazzling picture, Max and the American Idol alum could be seen cozying up.

Sonika told E! News that she met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and they all got to hang out and head to the studio together. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun", she further said.

Max and his rumoured ladylove were seen on a video call together.

Demi Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced their engagement in July.

They split on September 25.

