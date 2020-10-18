Can't connect right now! retry
Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘afraid’ ballad following breakup

With the drama and nasty exchanges now behind them, it appears both Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are attempting to leave their past behind them, with songs showcasing their pain and Max’s new ballad appears to showcase a more intimate side to his past.

The song in question, Afraid, details Max’s fears about moving on and loving yet again, especially after seeing such a painful past starring back at him in the rear view mirror.

This song is not the only time Max has freely discussed his feelings. During his interview with Billboard the actor admitted that he wrote Afraid after falling in love with Demi and admitted that the song details all of the confusing feelings he was going through at the time.

He was quoted saying, "The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song.”

