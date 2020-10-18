Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her

Can't connect right now! retry
Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood began their journey in Hollywood through American Idol and despite sharing no physical similarities, Kelly has been able to successfully impersonate Carrie on a number of occasions, all in order to avoid ‘embarrassing’ ordeals.

During her most recent episode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer recalled this instance and admitted that she got mistaken for Underwood at one point and just went along with it, despite “looking nothing” alike.

Clarkson shared this embarrassing situation during her conversation with Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines, amid a segment named I'm Awesome At Being Awkward.

Clarkson was quoted saying, "This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song So Small is one of my favorites’. And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song So Small. And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood’.”

She concluded by saying, "And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood. I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!"

This is not the first time the pop singer addressed fan confusion over her and Underwood either. During an appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show back in 2016 Kelly admitted, “People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on Idol.”

“People are always like, ‘I love your song, So Small, and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!”

