Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails

A number of Pakistani male celebrities have painted one of their finger nails in order to raise awareness about child abuse.

Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram, turned to her social media to shed light on the Polished Man campaign that aims to portray a ‘softer side’ of men in the country and raise awareness about child abuse. 

Sharing photos of someone most prominent faces in Pakistan from a number of different fields, Shaniera wrote: “Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side & colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our Pakistani heroes say ‘We WILL NOT tolerate child abuse in our country’.”

“#PolishedMan campaign has been around for years & now in 2020, due to the highest level of child violence to come out of Pakistan, celebrities & sporting stars join this international campaign to show their support for children suffering in silence from child abuse in Pakistan,” she went on to say.

Shaniera encouraged other men to also join the cause and raise awareness about the rampant cases of child abuse in the country: “Talking about Child Abuse is better than not talking about Child Abuse! We need to infiltrate peoples homes in Pakistan with the necessary conversations around this topic. And if a man colouring his nail can spark a wave of awareness, then so be it! Man up,Colour your nail today.”

Celebrities such as Wasim Akram, Bilal Ashraf, Adnan Siddiqui, Shahzad Roy, Humayun Saeed and Mikaal Zulfiqar joined the cause by posting their selfies with their fingernails painted.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped
Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘afraid’ ballad following breakup

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘afraid’ ballad following breakup
Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday

Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday
Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate

Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate
Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich

Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich
Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise

Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise
Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident
Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo
Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal

Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal
Royal photographer unveils Queen Elizabeth's new Canadian portrait

Royal photographer unveils Queen Elizabeth's new Canadian portrait

Baby ZiGi has brought parents Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer'

Baby ZiGi has brought parents Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer'

Latest

view all