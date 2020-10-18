Can't connect right now! retry
health
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

The COVID-19 and the flu virus, are inactivated within 15 seconds by applying ethanol, which is used in hand sanitisers. — Reuters/File

Japanese researchers have revealed that coronavirus remains on the human skin for nine hours, stressing the need for frequent hand washing to combat the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The pathogen that causes the flu, by comparison, survives on human skin for about 1.8 hours, said the study, published this month in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

The study backs World Health Organisation guidance for regular and thorough hand washing to limit transmission of the virus.

“The nine-hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes COVID-19) on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV (influenza A virus), thus accelerating the pandemic,” the study underscored.

Read more: Coronavirus can survive 28 days on phone screens, currency, study reveals

“The longer survival of SARS-CoV-2 on the skin increases contact-transmission risk; however, hand hygiene can reduce this risk,” the study said.

Both the contagious diseases, the COVID-19 and the flu virus, are inactivated within 15 seconds by applying ethanol, which is used in hand sanitisers.

More From Health:

India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her

India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her
Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce
US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back
'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'

'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'
Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?

Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?
Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election
Women take coronavirus more seriously than men: report

Women take coronavirus more seriously than men: report
US election 2020: Biden ahead of Trump in TV ratings for competing town halls

US election 2020: Biden ahead of Trump in TV ratings for competing town halls
PMLN and PTI workers face off at London protest

PMLN and PTI workers face off at London protest
Altaf’s six properties frozen by London High Court

Altaf’s six properties frozen by London High Court
US Election 2020: 'I'm winning where people are intelligent,' says President Trump

US Election 2020: 'I'm winning where people are intelligent,' says President Trump
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt confirms cancer diagnosis

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt confirms cancer diagnosis

Latest

view all