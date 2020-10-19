Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 19 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's expertise as social media experts called into question

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's expertise as social media experts have been called into question after it was announced that the royal couple will lead a panel of experts to discuss the creation of a safer online community and the dangers of social media.

The Duke and Duchess are scheduled to become part the panel during a special edition of Time 100 on Tuesday.

The announcement has stirred a debate on Twitter, with people casting doubts on the couple's expertise on the digital world.

"The Sussexes are apparently 'expert' enough on this topic to lead an entire digital event - but how,?? said a royal fan and PR expert on Twitter after after Time magazine announced Meghan and Harry as panel hosts.

"They’ve done very little publicly to establish real credibility outside of paid speaking opportunities and vague mentions of 'conversations' with actual experts."

Meghan was recently criticized for claiming that she was the most trolled person in the entire world last year, a claim that was rejected by many publication.

She had made the statement when she, alongside Prince Harry, debuted their podcast. 

