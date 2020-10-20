Billie Eilish sparks another ‘dress’ debate over Nike sneakers: ‘Not you guys too!’

Billie Eilish has been wondering what has been going on with her fan base as of late, especially in light of their ‘shocking’ belief that her alleged mint white sneakers are pink and white.

The debate began after the Grammy award-winning singer took to social media and shared a story of the time when she wore her mint white Nike Air More UpTompo sneakers and became confused after her dad called them out as pink and white.

In the end though, what really caught the singer off guard was how social media users also sided with her dad and dubbed the sneakers pink and white.

It is important to note that while her dad surfed the pink and white wagon along with the rest of the internet, her mother was reportedly on Eilish’s side and believed the sneakers were in fact mint white.

No sooner than Eilish’s post went up the singer also accused the entire internet of gaslighting her, “I don't care what you think they look like, I care what they are."

Even on her Instagram stories, the singer captioned another picture of the sneakers with the words, "I cannot stress it enough, it is mint and gold."



Before Eilish completely gave up on proving her point, she posted another video of the shoes on Twitter and did a side-by-side comparison of both pink and mint sneakers in a last ditch effort.

That appeared to have been the only thing that forced her fans to believe her in the end. One even reassured the singer by saying, “Now, out in the natural sunlight, we see the mint. Calm down Babygirl it was just a trick of lighting. For real. 8-)”



