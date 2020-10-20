Defiant Captain Safdar vows to visit Mazar-e-Quaid every year and raise slogans

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Captain Safdar on Tuesday said that he would visit the Mazar-e-Quaid every year on October 18 and raise slogans at the mausoleum of Fatima Ali Jinnah.



While talking to media today in the provincial capital, the PML-N leader said that he would go to the mausoleum and raise the slogan of “Long live mother of the nation".

“What’s wrong in this,” he asked, a day after he was arrested from a Karachi hotel by Sindh Police in a case pertaining to vandalising the Mazar-e-Quaid and issuing death threats to a person.

Safdar said that he is on a mission of Nawaz Sharif and Madir-e-Millat and if it is a crime to pay homage to her he would continue to do so.

He added that the person who lodged the case against is wanted by police.

Captain Safdar had landed in a controversy on Sunday when he raised PML-N’s slogan of “vote ko izzat do [give respect to vote]” during Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Quaid’s mausoleum.

A case was filed against him and Maryam Nawaz for violating the sanctity of the mazar.

He was arrested from a hotel early in the morning on Monday and taken to Aziz Bhatti Police Station where he was kept for hours before being released on bail.

The Sindh government had distanced itself from the registration of the case against the PML-N leader and the early morning arrest from a hotel room.

Maryam Nawaz had also given a clean chit to PPP and said she knew what has been happening.