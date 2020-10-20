Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Pakistan believes in restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, says FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Qureshi recognised Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at various international fora, including the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Expressing deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan believes in the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan over the disputed area.

During a telephonic conversation with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the minister communicated full solidarity with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time.

Voicing concerns over the reprehensible targeting and killing of civilians by the Armenian forces, the foreign minister hoped for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.



In response, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and briefed him on the latest situation.

Qureshi also recognised Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at various international fora, including the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights violations and other repressive actions being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and economic, cultural and educational fields.

They also agreed to remain in close contact.