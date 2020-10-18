PM Imran Khan wishes Independence Day to Azerbaijan, reiterates support on Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking during the interview. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended felicitations to Azerbaijan as the country celebrated its 29th Independence anniversary.

In a tweet, the premier paid tribute to Azeri forces "for valiantly defending their territorial integrity" and reiterated Pakistan’s support in its quest to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute as per UNSC resolutions.

“I extend warmest felicitations to (President) Ilham Aliyev and fraternal people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Azerbaijan first declared independence from the Russian Tsar under the chairmanship of Mehmet Emin Resulzade on May 28, 1918, but was occupied by the Soviet Union after a short period of two years.

In 1991, Azerbaijan re-established its status as an independent state on Oct. 18 – the day when Independence Day is celebrated annually across the country.

