Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato claims to have contact with aliens as she shares UFO sightings

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

After her split with Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato seems to be quite occupied with things, out of this world -- quite literally. 

Turning to her Instagram, the Skyscraper singer left her fans stunned as she shared photos of what she believed were UFO sightings captured on a trip to Joshua Tee with friends.

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," wrote the vocal powerhouse.

“This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately ️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Explaining the photos she took, Demi went on to say that they were "just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately.”

She went on to urge her fans and followers to also make contact to extraterrestrial beings using an app.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending
Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?
Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Letitia Wright cannot think of shooting ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright cannot think of shooting ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman
Ertugrul actress Konul Nagiyeva thanks PM Imran Khan for supporting Azerbaijan

Ertugrul actress Konul Nagiyeva thanks PM Imran Khan for supporting Azerbaijan
A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’

A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’
Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery
Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58

Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58
Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey
Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie

Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie
Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Latest

view all