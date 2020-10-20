Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never skimped out on costs during their search for the perfect home and their nine bedroom Californian mansion might prove disastrous to their bank accounts.

The palatial 14,563-square-foot home covers over 5.4-acres and comes with a $480,000 a year mortgage plan, all in the upscale neighborhood of Montecito.



While bare bone upkeep costs can cause a dent in anyone’s pockets, additional A-lister costs are sure to leave the royals gasping, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

A finance technology firm, SmartAsset recently touched upon the couple’s potential monthly bills and claimed that their utility costs could amount to almost $24,000, while security costs could double down near $3.3million.

The home already comes decked out with features that took the original owners almost five years to build up. They include a fully decked out library, spa, office, dry and wet sauna gym, game room, theatre, arcade, win cellar and even a five car garage.

All of these amenities are estimated to cost the couple a total of 4.4million per year. With $480,000 coming from the monthly mortgage plan, to $68,000 coming in on annual taxes and $300,000 in staff costs.