Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of new danger prowling around their home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issues a serious warning about a a dangerous wild animal roving about around their house in California.

As shown through a CCTV footage, a large and untamed black bear has been prowling around the neighbourhood and has reportedly attacked chickens and rummaged through the trash bins.

According to reports, the bear had been living in a nearby ranch which was sold recently after which the wild animal is likely to be roving about in search of food and a new den.

Experts claim the bear can grow up to seven feet tall and weigh 550 pounds.

The bear had earlier appeared near Oprah Winfrey’s estate and has returned once again.

The Sun cited the Montecito Association’s email sent to homeowners, which said: "The bear likely lives in Ranchos San Carlos, which recently sold. There may be new activity on the ranch that is disturbing the bear and setting it off into the community.”

"This could be a bad outcome for that bear, unfortunately, and is dangerous for neighbors. The sheriffs are contacting Fish and Wildlife to put a humane trap for the animal so it can be safely relocated,” the email further added.