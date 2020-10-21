Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of new danger prowling around their home

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issues a serious warning about a a dangerous wild animal roving about around their house in California. 

As shown through a CCTV footage, a large and untamed black bear has been prowling around the neighbourhood and has reportedly attacked chickens and rummaged through the trash bins.

According to reports, the bear had been living in a nearby ranch which was sold recently after which the wild animal is likely to be roving about in search of food and a new den.

Experts claim the bear can grow up to seven feet tall and weigh 550 pounds.

The bear had earlier appeared near Oprah Winfrey’s estate and has returned once again.

The Sun cited the Montecito Association’s email sent to homeowners, which said: "The bear likely lives in Ranchos San Carlos, which recently sold. There may be new activity on the ranch that is disturbing the bear and setting it off into the community.”

"This could be a bad outcome for that bear, unfortunately, and is dangerous for neighbors. The sheriffs are contacting Fish and Wildlife to put a humane trap for the animal so it can be safely relocated,” the email further added. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie debuts baby bump in new photos from a charity event

Princess Eugenie debuts baby bump in new photos from a charity event
Prince Charles's never-ending fights with Diana made Prince William loathe him while growing up

Prince Charles's never-ending fights with Diana made Prince William loathe him while growing up
Emma Roberts gets candid about getting embroiled in an 'Instagram war' with her mom

Emma Roberts gets candid about getting embroiled in an 'Instagram war' with her mom
Inside Queen Elizabeth's nasty brawl with Prince Philip involving tossing of shoes and more

Inside Queen Elizabeth's nasty brawl with Prince Philip involving tossing of shoes and more

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever after daughter's birth', body language expert says

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever after daughter's birth', body language expert says
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deceived the world about Archie's birth upsetting Prince William

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deceived the world about Archie's birth upsetting Prince William
Princess Diana wanted Prince William to occupy the throne leaving Charles out in the cold

Princess Diana wanted Prince William to occupy the throne leaving Charles out in the cold
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Archie in 'Time's100 Talks': 'We are embracing quality time with him'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Archie in 'Time's100 Talks': 'We are embracing quality time with him'
Jennifer Aniston bars her father from leaving the house as shooting for drama resumes

Jennifer Aniston bars her father from leaving the house as shooting for drama resumes

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Reality star set to celebrate on private Island

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Reality star set to celebrate on private Island
Hailey Baldwin's recent appearance in long yellow coat attracts trolls

Hailey Baldwin's recent appearance in long yellow coat attracts trolls
Sofia Richie in full-blown relationship with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie in full-blown relationship with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Latest

view all