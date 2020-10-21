Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move

With Prince Charles now in his dotage, many royal fans and critics have expressed their confidence in Prince William to become a better king than him.



However, they aren’t the only ones hoping for the Duke of Cambridge to take over as sovereign after Queen Elizabeth II as she herself has also demonstrated her confidence in William as the future monarch.

It was reported that Her Majesty as well as Prince Philip have handed down two out of the hundreds of their royal patronages to Prince William.

The second-in-line to the throne was given the Queen’s patronage of Fauna & Flora International which she held for 70 years, along with the Duke of Edinburgh’s British Trust for Ornithology which he had for over 30 years.

A royal commentator claimed this was a big sign of confidence from Queen and Philip into their grandson’s abilities.

Talking to Express, Richard Fitzwilliam said: "William is a deeply committed environmental campaigner, following in the footsteps of his father. The second patronage that he originally took on was the Tusk Trust to help safeguard Africa's wildlife.”

"The recent ITV documentary has highlighted his concern for the natural world and it was an excellent idea to follow him for two years to film this and show his commitment to this pivotal cause,” he went on to say.

"His recent launching of the highly remunerative Earthshot Prize, a project designed to reward initiatives which further ambitious goals for the planet in the coming decade, is a highly significant step. The Prize has been likened to a Nobel Prize for the environment,” he added.

"The announcement that William is taking on two new wildlife conservation patronages, Fauna and Flora International from the Queen and the British Trust for Ornithology from Prince Philip aligns with his conservation work and his efforts to protect the natural environment,” he said.

"It is also of significance as it is an example of William, who will be King one day, taking on patronages from his grandparents who clearly have confidence in his undoubted abilities,” he continued.

"During a difficult period for the monarchy William and Kate have been exemplars of excellence in the way they have undertaken royal duties,” he added.