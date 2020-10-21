Can't connect right now! retry
Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Recent media reports that "Fast & Furious" will put on the brakes with its 11th film has left fans wondering about the franchise's future.

Social media websites are flooded with discussions about the franchise following after the report was published in Variety.  

According to the publication, director Justin Lin will make the final two chapters in the car series.

Lin has directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth Fast & Furious movies and he is set to direct the 10th and 11th too.

The ninth installment in the popular franchise was to release this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The film is now scheduled to release on May 28, next year.

The film also features  WWE wrestler John Cena. 

The good news for fans is that the 11th film would not be the end of the "Fast & Furious franchise. 

