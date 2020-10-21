Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet

Balmoral Castle is reportedly being desecrated with bodily waste due to the sudden increase in domestic tourism and hikers as of late.

Soon after pictures of this 50,000-acre historic estate went public, royal fans were sent into an enraged frenzy. Many immediately began fuming over the alleged disrespect being showcased towards the royal abode.

From human feces to soiled wet wipes and paper, the entire outer portion of Balmoral Castle is reportedly littered with human remnants because of the lack of public toilets that far out in the hiking trail.

Per a report by The Sun, royal fans are disgusted with the way the property is being treated and many shared their qualms with the leading daily and added how they expect the area to be properly cleaned up very soon.



One social media user claimed, “These people are filthy and disrespectful. For people who profess to love nature and wide open spaces — just why?”



Another user was just plain annoyed with the actions of the public. “People are choosing to relieve themselves right next to busy paths or monuments rather than move a little bit further away to avoid contamination.”