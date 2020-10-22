Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Reuters

US whistleblower Edward Snowden given permanent residency rights by Russia

By
Reuters

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City, US September 14, 2016. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW: US whistleblower Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency right by Russia, his lawyer said on Thursday, a step towards Russian citizenship if he wants it.

Snowden, 37, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the US National Security Agency where he was a contractor.

US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013.

“His (Russian) residency permit was expiring and we asked to extend it,” Anatoly Kucherena, his Russian lawyer, told Reuters. Kucherena said the coronavirus pandemic had made the process longer than usual.

“We submitted the documents in April and we got the permanent residency rights (on Thursday),” he said.

Separately, Kucherena told the TASS news agency that Snowden was not considering applying for a Russian passport at this stage.

US President Donald Trump said in August he was considering a pardon for Snowden.

Snowden keeps a low profile in Russia. He has praised the country’s natural beauty and the warmth of its people, while using social media to criticise government policy from time to time.


More From World:

7-year-old boy accused of raping girl in India

7-year-old boy accused of raping girl in India
'Nobody wants me': Gham hour hits Trump at Pennsylvania rally

'Nobody wants me': Gham hour hits Trump at Pennsylvania rally
Presidential Debate 2020: What time is final Biden-Trump debate today?

Presidential Debate 2020: What time is final Biden-Trump debate today?
US Election 2020: Nearly 75% concerned about violence, riots breaking out post-election day

US Election 2020: Nearly 75% concerned about violence, riots breaking out post-election day
US election 2020: Final presidential debate to feature mute button and Trump is not happy

US election 2020: Final presidential debate to feature mute button and Trump is not happy
US President Donald Trump has bank account in China, NYT report reveals

US President Donald Trump has bank account in China, NYT report reveals
India has returned strayed Chinese soldier lost in Ladakh border area: PLA

India has returned strayed Chinese soldier lost in Ladakh border area: PLA
British Pakistani wins prestigious MBE award for service to Black, ethnic minorities

British Pakistani wins prestigious MBE award for service to Black, ethnic minorities
Jailed woman was 'gang-raped by police' for 10 days in India's Madhya Pradesh state

Jailed woman was 'gang-raped by police' for 10 days in India's Madhya Pradesh state
Two Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower in Paris

Two Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower in Paris
'God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers': Sanjay Dutt thanks supporters after defeating cancer

'God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers': Sanjay Dutt thanks supporters after defeating cancer
CPJ condemns India's move to shut down prominent newspaper in occupied Kashmir

CPJ condemns India's move to shut down prominent newspaper in occupied Kashmir

Latest

view all