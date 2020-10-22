Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge who is second-in- line to the throne, left Camilla "trembling like leaf", after their first meeting, writes  Robert Lacey, the author of Battle of Brothers.

The first meeting between the 15-year-old Prince William and Camilla took place in the presence of Prince Charles in 1998 months after the death of Princess Diana,

Recalling Camilla's first reaction to her meeting with William, Lacey wrote, "Her first instinct was to bolt when Charles told her that Wills was on the way. "But she powdered her nose, put on a brave face and smilingly bobbed William a curtsy."

A report published in Express.co.uk said the meeting between Prince William and Camilla took place when Prince Charles was still keeping his relationship with his future wife a secret,

The report said Prince William was aware of Camilla's importance in the life of his father.

According to the author, It was William who led the conversation.

He wrote that after half an hour of the professional chit-chat , the prince made his excuses and left for the movies.

"William appeared quite unruffled by the encounter - but the momentous meeting had left Camilla, by her own account, 'trembling like a leaf,' the website quoted Lacey as having written.

