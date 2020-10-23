Emilia Clarke jumps out of a plane

English actress Emilia Clark on Friday turned 34, with fans sending birthday greetings to the "Game Of Thrones" star.

Emilia revealed that she boarded a plan and jumped out of it as part of her birthday celebrations.

Sharing her experience with fans, the actress posted a couple of pictures with parachute.

"What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what," she wrote on Instagram.

Emilia rose to fame for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" which ran between 2011 and 2019.









