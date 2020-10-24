Max Ehrich using Sonika Vaid to make Demi Lovato jealous with ‘phony relationship’

American actor and singer Max Ehrich is all over the news these days over his very public and messy split with Demi Lovato.

And as the actor makes headlines over one bizarre move after the other, some have speculated that Ehrich has been using American Idol star Sonika Vaid to make his former flame jealous.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Ehrich’s relationship with Vaid appears to “phony” as he continues to drop photos with the singer on social media to give the impression that he has moved on.

"He wants to make it look like he’s moving on with another woman, but they’re not dating. She’s in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend...He’s trying to get back at Demi and make her jealous. It’s all phony,” explained the insider.