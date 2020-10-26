Kumail Nanjiani ‘frightened’ and ‘helpless’ after coronavirus spike

Kumail Nanjiani said a sense of fear, melancholy and helplessness has been looming over him

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani expressed his fear over the mounting cases of coronavirus as the second wave grips parts of the world.

Turning to his Twitter, the 42-year-old Silicon Valley star said a sense of fear, melancholy and helplessness has been looming over him in the midst of the pandemic.

"I’m sorry. I’m generally a very optimistic person & have fought to keep positive these last few months. But today is hard. We are heading into a massive Covid spike & the people who are supposed to protect us are doing nothing & blaming us for being concerned,” he wrote.

He further detailed how the current times are ‘frightening’ for him and his family as he criticized US President Donald Trump.

"We’ve been in quarantine for 8 months because my wife is in a high risk group. We feel let down by our country. But it’s not about us. We’re the lucky ones. Over 226,000 people have died. That’s so many families destroyed. People have lost their homes, their jobs,” he said.

"And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not,” he added.

"Wearing masks is a sign of weakness. Protecting your friends, family, neighbors is a sign of weakness. Getting your heart broken every day by rising cases is a sign of weakness. Worrying that the next text will contain unthinkable news is a sign of weakness,” he further wrote.

“Sleepless nights because what will happen if the person laying next to you in bed gets sick is a sign of weakness. Science is a sign of weakness. We could have done so much more to prevent all these losses,” he added.