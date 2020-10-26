Can't connect right now! retry
Young girl drowns in river while taking selfie in Kaghan

The local divers rescued the girl from the river and shifted her to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Photo: Geo.tv/File

MANSEHRA: A girl lost her life after drowning in Kunhar River of Kaghan Valley while taking a selfie, The News reported on Monday.

“The local divers rescued the girl from the river and shifted her to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead," Ghulam Mustafa, the SHO Kaghan Police Station, told reporters.

Rimsha, 16, was in Kaghan Valley as a tourist along with her family from Lahore.

Meanwhile, the body of a certain Muhammad Hussain, who had drowned in the Indus River in Thakot area last week, has still not been recovered.

