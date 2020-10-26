Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

WhatsApp said that over 175 million people every day message a WhatsApp Business account.Photo: Geo.tv/file

The widely-used messaging application WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore, as it has now announced to charge business customers for some of the services it offers.

According to the press release issued by WhatsApp, the app has taken the decision to "charge business customers for some of the services" to continue building a business of their own as the company plans to provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video, and voice calling for more than two billion people.

"We’ve provided the WhatsApp Business app and WhatsApp Business API to help businesses of all sizes manage their chats. We’ve listened to feedback on what’s worked and believe WhatsApp can help make messaging the best way for consumers and businesses to connect," read the official document.

Read more: WhatsApp 'last seen', privacy settings experience glitches around the world

Highlighting that the global pandemic has made clear that businesses need fast and efficient ways to service the social media users and make sales,  WhatsApp said that over 175 million people every day message a WhatsApp Business account.

The additional experiences on WhatsApp will meet a real need for many people and businesses whether they are around the corner or across the world, the company said.

"We know that most people will continue to use WhatsApp simply to communicate with friends and family, which is why we will keep developing great new features and protect people’s private conversations."

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp working on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version: report

WhatsApp working on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version: report
YouTube to remove videos with misinformation on coronavirus vaccine

YouTube to remove videos with misinformation on coronavirus vaccine
Here's how you can use the MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12

Here's how you can use the MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12
Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan

Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan
Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12

Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12
NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21

NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21
Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report

Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report
TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services

TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services
Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan

Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan
Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13
Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools

Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools

Latest

view all