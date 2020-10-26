Karachi jobs 2020: Sindh govt announces vacancies in SMBBIT

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT) has announced more than 20 new, two-year contract-based openings in the port city.



"Applications are invited from suitable and qualified candidates for various posts on contract basis," the SMBBIT advised, adding that all of the 24 jobs were based in various areas across Sindh.

Most of the jobs have an age limit of 35, except Senior Medical Officer (ER), Fellow Dental Surgeon, and Resident Medical Officer (ICU/Anaesthesia), which have an age limit of 40.

In its instructions, it directs candidates to apply online here by November 16, 2020. Hopefuls are further advised to note down their application numbers.

Salaries, it added, would be based on Trauma Pay Scale.



Among the vacancies are:

Senior Medical Officer (ER)

Fellow Dental Surgeon

Resident Medical Officer (ICU/Anaesthesia)

Resident Medical Officer (Orthopaedic)

Resident Medical Officer Vascular Surgery

Resident Medical Officer (Radiology)

Senior Dental Surgeon

Medical Officer

Dental Surgeon

Physiotherapist

Critical Care Technologist

Respiratory Therapist

Staff Nurse (ICU)

CSSD Technician

Medical Transcriptionist

Perfusion Technologist

Anaesthesia Assistant / ICU Technician

C.T. Scan Technician

Dietician

Operation Theatre Assistant (Orthopaedic)

Eye OT Technician

Ophthalmology Technologist

Radiology Assistant

Surgical Technologist

Separately, 12 non-medical jobs openings have also been announced by the SMBBIT, including:

Manager Research & Development

Manager Finance

Assistant Manager Accounts / Finance

Librarian

Quality Assurance / Control Officer

Hardware Engineer

System Administrator

Jr. Software Engineer

Computer Operator Cum Receptionist

Multimedia Assistant

Driver

Aya

All job openings, except Manager Research & Development and Manager Finance, have an age limit of 35.