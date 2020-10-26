Karachi jobs 2020: Sindh govt announces vacancies in SMBBIT

Monday Oct 26, 2020
KARACHI: The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT) has announced more than 20 new, two-year contract-based openings in the port city.
"Applications are invited from suitable and qualified candidates for various posts on contract basis," the SMBBIT advised, adding that all of the 24 jobs were based in various areas across Sindh.
Most of the jobs have an age limit of 35, except Senior Medical Officer (ER), Fellow Dental Surgeon, and Resident Medical Officer (ICU/Anaesthesia), which have an age limit of 40.
In its instructions, it directs candidates to apply online here by November 16, 2020. Hopefuls are further advised to note down their application numbers.
Salaries, it added, would be based on Trauma Pay Scale.
Among the vacancies are:
Separately, 12 non-medical jobs openings have also been announced by the SMBBIT, including:
All job openings, except Manager Research & Development and Manager Finance, have an age limit of 35.