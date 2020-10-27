Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’

Can't connect right now! retry
US singer and actress Demi Lovato exercised her right to vote for 'change' and pleaded to the fans to vote in the US elections, saying “nothing will change unless you take action.”

Demi Lovato, who recently released her politically-driver song ‘Commander in Chief’, taking to Instagram, shared a selfie where she flaunted her ‘vote’ mask and ‘I voted’ sticker.

She wrote, “I vote because I love my country. From my friends and family members who live here, to my neighbors and millions of people I don’t know, I love the citizens here. This year I’ve been so stressed and anxious from politics alone. This post isn’t about telling you to vote for, it’s about telling you to vote PERIOD.”

She further said, “I want to know that whatever the outcome is, we raised our voices and spoke up for what we wanted. And if change is what you want, nothing will change unless you take action.”

I vote because I love my country. From my friends and family members who live here, to my neighbors and millions of people I don't know, I love the citizens here. This year I've been so stressed and anxious from politics alone. This post isn't about telling you to vote for, it's about telling you to vote PERIOD. I want to know that whatever the outcome is, we raised our voices and spoke up for what we wanted. And if change is what you want, nothing will change unless you take action. So please, if you are old enough, please get out there and speak up. P.S. I'm so grateful to have been able to vote because it wasn't too long ago women didn't even have those rights.. (see what happens when we demand change? ️) ️

“So please, if you are old enough, please get out there and speak up,” Demi added.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to vote because it wasn’t too long ago women didn’t even have those rights.. (see what happens when we demand change?,” she said before signing off.

Earlier, the singer and actress released ‘Commander in Chief’ on October 14 to mobilize her fans to get out and vote.

It is a bold political statement and a direct message to Donald Trump. 

