Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Harry will celebrate Thanksgiving with their son Archie, and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland in California.



The couple are set to have a very different Thanksgiving this year after stepping down as senior royals.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a very different Thanksgiving this year because of strict new rules issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meghan and Harry are currently living with son Archie in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California after they resigned as senior royals earlier this year.

According to reports, the California Governor has issued new rules for Thanksgiving to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new set of rules, the Thanksgiving celebrations must take place outdoors and include no more than three families. Also, the celebrations are limited to only two hours.

Masks are must for the participants and any type of singing, chanting and shouting is ‘strongly discouraged.'

Last year, Meghan and Harry had celebrated Thanksgiving in Canada.