Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Harry will celebrate Thanksgiving with their son Archie, and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland in California.

The couple are set to have a very different Thanksgiving this year after stepping down as senior royals.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a very different Thanksgiving this year because of strict new rules issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meghan and Harry are currently living with son Archie in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California after they resigned as senior royals earlier this year.

According to reports, the California Governor has issued new rules for Thanksgiving to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new set of rules, the Thanksgiving celebrations must take place outdoors and include no more than three families. Also, the celebrations are limited to only two hours.

Masks are must for the participants and any type of singing, chanting and shouting is ‘strongly discouraged.'

Last year, Meghan and Harry had celebrated Thanksgiving in Canada.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude

Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude
Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold
Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’

Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’
Princess Diana had a deep ‘hatred’ for Prince Charles, claims expert

Princess Diana had a deep ‘hatred’ for Prince Charles, claims expert
Reese Witherspoon not ruling out possibility of running for president

Reese Witherspoon not ruling out possibility of running for president
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archewell charity ‘already underway’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archewell charity ‘already underway’
Prince Harry looking to ‘renounce allegiance’ with Queen Elizabeth over ‘new life in US’

Prince Harry looking to ‘renounce allegiance’ with Queen Elizabeth over ‘new life in US’
Prince William dubbed ‘suitable’ replacement of Prince Harry in the royal marines

Prince William dubbed ‘suitable’ replacement of Prince Harry in the royal marines
Clooney's claim Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t their friends

Clooney's claim Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t their friends
Prince Harry serves legal warning to newspaper over ‘defamatory’ report

Prince Harry serves legal warning to newspaper over ‘defamatory’ report
Prince Andrew’s return unlikely as his royal future hangs in balance

Prince Andrew’s return unlikely as his royal future hangs in balance
Prince Harry treated ‘harshly’ in royal fold due to Prince William's position

Prince Harry treated ‘harshly’ in royal fold due to Prince William's position

Latest

view all