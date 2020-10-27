PMC issues 'important' clarifications for foreign medical graduates

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced an important clarification for foreign medical graduates regarding the issuance of their licenses.
“A person, having obtained an under-graduate medical or dental qualification issued by a university in Pakistan or an undergraduate medical or dental qualification issued by a foreign institution duly recognised by the commission shall be granted a provisional license to undertake his house job within fourteen days of verification of their qualification by the granting institution," the PMC said in a statement.
The PMC said that a person who has been granted a provisional license should complete the mandatory requirement of passing the National Licensing Exam (NLE) at any time before the issuance of a full license.
Therefore, if the foreign graduate has obtained their qualification from a college which is recognised by the commission:
- They will receive a provisional license to do their house job in Pakistan
- Their full license will be issued after they pass their NLE.
Furthermore,
- If they complete their house job, their provisional license will expire and they will be required to take the NLE to obtain a Full License.
- The Good Standing Certificate has nothing to do with NLE. It will only be issued if they have a valid license issued by the commission to practice medicine in Pakistan.
- The only exemption from NLE is under Section 20(3), where it allows a full license to be issued to a practitioner who is licensed to practice in a foreign country and has acquired a recognized post-graduate qualification.