PM Imran Khan amasses 10 million followers on Facebook

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Reuters/Files

Prime Minister Imran Khan has crossed 10 million followers on Facebook, making him one the most-followed Pakistani politicians on the social media platform.

The prime minister's Facebook handle has the latest details of his everyday works.

PM Imran Khan's Facebook page. — Facebook

Meanwhile, a study in July had revealed that PM Imran Khan was the ninth most-followed world leader on Twitter, with the Pakistani premier registering a 22% growth in the number of his followers.

Read more: PM Imran Khan ninth most-followed world leader on Twitter

The topmost followed world leader is US President Donald Trump, followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Pope Francis comes in at number three.

The study highlighted that Trump owed his Twitter position to his "army of 'Keyboard Warriors', liking, retweeting, and amplifying his messages".

